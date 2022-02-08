The Rohingya in Bangladesh's Bhasan Char island get access to education

Feb 08, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In 2021 thousands of Rohingyas were relocated to Bangladesh's Bhasan Char island and in a year, the group has made it their home after decades of torment. WION tells you how Bhasan Char island has emerged as a ray of hope for the Rohingya refugees.
Read in App