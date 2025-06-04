The rich hit pause on Hamptons play

Luxury rentals in the Hamptons are facing an unexpected chill. Bookings for the 2025 season are down 30%, with ultra-high-end properties experiencing declines as steep as 75%. Behind the gilded gates and oceanfront mansions, a quiet shift is underway among the ultra-wealthy: the rich are reassessing their relationship with the U.S. as a luxury destination amid rising political and economic unpredictability.