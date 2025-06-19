LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /The moment of Spacex's Starship explosion captured in eyewitness video
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 20:56 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 20:56 IST
The moment of Spacex's Starship explosion captured in eyewitness video
Videos Jun 19, 2025, 20:56 IST

The moment of Spacex's Starship explosion captured in eyewitness video

SpaceX's Starship 36 prototype exploded during a test, with eyewitness video capturing the dramatic moment. SpaceX confirms no danger to nearby residents.

Trending Topics

trending videos