The mind of Oppenheimer, father of atomic bomb who turned pacifist

J Robert Oppenheimer was a physicist and director of the Manhattan Project, which developed the world's first nuclear bomb. He witnessed the destructive power of the bomb in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Despite his role in the creation of the most destructive force the world has ever seen, he became an outspoken advocate for nuclear disarmament. Christopher Nolan's upcoming biopic, Oppenheimer, promises to explore the scientist's complicated life and legacy.