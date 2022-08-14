The 'Kangaroo mother care' method: New study aims to reduce infant mortality rate

Published: Aug 14, 2022, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A study was conducted by India, Tanzania, Nigeria, Malawi & Ghana. As per study, immediate KMC reduces premature infant mortality by 25% and direct skin-to-skin contact with mother helps premature born babies.
