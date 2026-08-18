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The hidden bill of Europe’s heatwaves

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:46 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:46 IST
Europe’s heatwaves are increasingly becoming an economic problem.

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