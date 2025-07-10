The Greek Owned Bulk Carrier Attacked By Drones En Route Israel

Israel's Main Airport Under Attack! Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they launched a missile targeting Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, claiming it was part of their support for Palestinians. The Israeli military confirmed the attack but said its air defences intercepted the missile. The Huthis vowed to keep expanding their operations against Israel as the conflict intensifies. Stay tuned for live updates and expert analysis.