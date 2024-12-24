Gen Z and millennials are rewriting the rules of work. From ditching workaholism to embracing balance, discover how the next generation is reshaping the future of the workplace. According to a new Gallup report, while employees aren’t leaving in droves, they’re disengaged—and welcoming a new era of the "Great Detachment." Over half of US workers are job-hunting, yet only 18% report feeling satisfied in their current roles. It’s not that they’re quitting-- it’s that they’re checked out.