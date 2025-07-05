The Enduring legacy: From Jurassic Park's roar to Jurassic World's reign

The Jurassic Park saga began in 1993 with Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking film. This original movie and its two sequels (1997, 2001) explored the ethical complexities of de-extinction, humanity's attempts to control nature, and the terrifying consequences when those efforts fail. The first trilogy established the iconic imagery and core themes of the franchise, showcasing both the wonder and the danger of bringing dinosaurs back to life. After a 14-year hiatus, the universe was revitalised with Jurassic World (2015). The subsequent films, Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Dominion (2022), escalated the stakes, moving dinosaurs from isolated islands into the wider world. Now, a new film, Jurassic World Rebirth, is set for 2025, promising a fresh chapter in this enduring tale of awe and survival.