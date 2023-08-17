The curious case of disturbing fan mail

To the actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto, Veronica Grey, 49, of West Australia, mailed his feces and pee via Australia Post. One of the waste-containing packages exploded, dumping its contents onto a postal worker, causing the incident to come to light. The court awarded Veronica a Rs 2,49,189 good recognisance bond (behavior bond) for two years, per the story on ABC. The court made this ruling after considering Veronica's poor mental state and a psychiatric evaluation presented by defense attorney Kaia Gooding. According to the assessment, Veronica has an adjustment condition. Excessive negative thoughts, intense emotions, and behavioral changes are signs of adjustment difficulties.