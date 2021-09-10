The 9/11 Responders: Arborists recall the events 20 years later

Sep 10, 2021, 03:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In this report, meet with a pair of some of the most extraordinary and often overlooked first responders of the 9/11 attacks. Those who helped retrieve wallets, identity cards, and other personal belongings.
