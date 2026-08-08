/Thailand School Shooting | 14-Year-Old Gunman Kills 9, Injures 30+ | Calls Grow for Tighter Gun Laws

Thailand is grappling with one of its deadliest school shootings in years after a 14-year-old student opened fire at a school in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. CCTV footage reportedly shows the teenager firing at classmates at Deepsin Nonthaburi School. At least nine people have been killed, including school staff and a 12-year-old girl, while more than 30 people were injured. The teenager later died after shooting himself. Authorities are also investigating reports that he allegedly killed his grandparents before going to the school. Police are investigating how the teenager accessed a registered handgun belonging to his grandfather, while a large quantity of ammunition was reportedly found in his school bag. Investigators are examining his online activity, relationships, possible bullying and reports that he had researched an American school shooting case.