Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 08:29 IST
Thailand police arrest 30-year-old Wilawan Emsawat near Bangkok
In a rather bizarre arrest made by Thailand police, a woman has been arrested for seducing, blackmailing, and trapping a string of Buddhist monks. Watch in for more details!

