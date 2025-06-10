LOGIN
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 19:06 IST
Thailand, Cambodia To Return To Military Positions After Border Clash
Videos Jun 10, 2025, 19:06 IST

Thailand, Cambodia To Return To Military Positions After Border Clash

Thailand has set a limit of 7 days for Cambodian visitors to stay in Thailand. The move comes after Cambodia shortened visas for Thai nationals to 7 days from 14 prior. Watch to know more!

