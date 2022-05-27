Texas School Shooting: US President Joe Biden to visit Uvalde on Sunday to mourn victims

May 27, 2022
US President Joe Biden will travel to Uvalde on Sunday to grieve with and console the families of the victims of Texas elementary school shooting. The mass shooting, carried out by a lone 18-year-old gunman, left 19 children and two teachers dead.
