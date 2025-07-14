LOGIN
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 10:15 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 10:15 IST
Texas floods: heavy rain pounds central Texas, new flash flood warning issued
Jul 14, 2025

Texas floods: heavy rain pounds central Texas, new flash flood warning issued

Pounding rain and strong winds battered Central Texas on Sunday, prompting rescuers to halt search operations for victims of the deadly floods that roared through the region just over a week ago.

