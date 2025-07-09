LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 15:30 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 15:30 IST
Texas floods: death toll stands at 109
Jul 09, 2025

More than 160 people remain unaccounted for after devastating floods in Texas, marking a dramatic increase in the number of missing from a tragedy that has so far claimed 109 lives.

