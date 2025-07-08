LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 16:15 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 16:15 IST
Texas floods: Death toll over 100
Jul 08, 2025

The death toll in the devastating floods that battered Texas has crossed 100, as rescue operations enter 5th day. Officials have said that the number of casualties are likely to rise further.

