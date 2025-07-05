Texas flash floods kill 27; rescuers hunt for missing campers

Catastrophic flash flooding struck Central Texas late on July 4 after up to a foot of rain in under two hours, causing the Guadalupe River to surge as much as 26 ft, sweeping away Camp Mystic—an all-girls Christian summer camp. So far, 27 people are confirmed dead, including nine children, and rescuers are intensively searching for over 20 missing campers using boats, helicopters, drones, and hundreds of personnel.