Texas declares Gold and Silver as legal tender, paving the way for currency reform

In a bold legislative move, Texas has passed a landmark law recognising gold and silver as legal tender for everyday transactions, with the law slated to take effect on May 1, 2027. Signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June 2025, the law authorises Texans to conduct financial transactions using gold and silver coins or other designated forms, positioning the state at the forefront of monetary innovation in the United States.