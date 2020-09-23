Tesla investors slashed $20 BN in just two hours: Total value drops $50 BN

Sep 23, 2020, 11.05 AM(IST)
Tesla's market cap dropped $20 billion in just two hours after trading closed September 22, as Musk and other Tesla executives presented their new battery and manufacturing strategies. Shares closed down 5.6% and dropped another 6.9% after hours.