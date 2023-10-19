Tesla 'driver drowsiness warning': Car cabin camera to detect signs of drowsiness | World DNA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Tesla's autopilot feature has made driving a car a smoother affair. However, the car maker has often criticised for not monitoring the driver's attentiveness. Watch the video to know more what Tesla has launched for the driver's drowsiness.

