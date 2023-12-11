videos
Tennessee Tornado: At least 6 dead after severe storms
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 11, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
At least six people are dead and 23 others are injured after a heavy thunderstorm and tornado roared through Tennessee state in the US. More than 880,000 people have been left without power.
