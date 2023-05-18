Tencent's revenue growth exceeds analysts prediction

Tencent is back in action after a while roller coaster ride the company has bounced back from the covid-19 disruptions and Regulatory Crackdown with an epic 11 rise in Revenue the company's numbers have defied all analyst expectations while it witnessed an 11 rise in revenue and net profit its Global Gaming revenue jumped by 25 percent and online ad Revenue Rose 17 percent the Resurgence can be attributed to the resumption of gaming license approvals in China