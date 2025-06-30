LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Temperatures soar as Wimbledon begins amid heatwave
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 30, 2025, 20:30 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 20:30 IST
Temperatures soar as Wimbledon begins amid heatwave
Videos Jun 30, 2025, 20:30 IST

Temperatures soar as Wimbledon begins amid heatwave

Wimbledon is underway in London with the hottest opening day on record, according to the Met Office. Temperatures reached a provisional high of 29.7C

Trending Topics

trending videos