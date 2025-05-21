LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 21, 2025, 16:34 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 16:34 IST
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov criticises Whatsapp for 'copying' Telegram features
Videos May 21, 2025, 16:34 IST

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov criticises Whatsapp for 'copying' Telegram features

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov accuses WhatsApp of copying Telegram's features and announces a contest to expose WhatsApp's alleged "copycat moves". Watch this report to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos