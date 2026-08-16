/Telangana CM's 'Black Magic' Charge Sparks Political War | BRS Hits Back Over Allegations

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Telangana after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accused the opposition of allegedly using occult practices and black magic to discredit his government. Speaking at a public gathering, the chief minister made the sensational allegation without naming BRS leader T. Harish Rao, while questioning his reported visits to temples in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Revanth Reddy alleged that opposition leaders were involved in “Aghora pujas” and black magic, claiming that such practices had allegedly been carried out for years in neighbouring states. The remarks triggered a sharp response from the BRS, with party leader K. Sanjay accusing the chief minister of attempting to divert attention from what he described as unfulfilled promises involving jobs, farmer relief and development projects.