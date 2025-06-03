Published: Jun 03, 2025, 10:51 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 10:51 IST
Tech wage gap: Infosys CEO earns 752 times worker pay
Despite flat growth and shrinking margins, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s annual pay has jumped 22% to $6.7 million for FY25. Meanwhile, reports suggest the company has paused hiring fresh graduates and cut thousands of jobs in the past year. This glaring contrast has sparked growing discussions on social media about wage inequality in top tech firms.