Tech Talk: Apple's in-app purchase prices jump by 40% year-over-year

Published: Sep 15, 2022, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Apple users are enjoying the new releases be it the new iPhone 14 or the latest iOS 16 software. The average price of in-app purchases on the iOS app store has increased 40 percent year on year.
