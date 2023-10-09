Tech Enters Rugby Field: Smart mouthguard to measure head impact

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
In an effort to improve player safety, World Rugby intends to implement preventative smart mouthguard technology in all of its premier matches. The G-force of each head contact is continuously measured by preventive smart mouthguard technology.

