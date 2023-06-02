'Tears of Shiva': Nepal PM's 108-kg Rudrakshas | Shri Mahakaleshwar among 12 celebrated Jyotirlingas

Rudrakshas are dried seeds of a tree, which grows in select locations in Asia. Also called tears of Shiva, many legends describe its origin. The word Rudraksha comes from rudra, lord Shiva's name and Aksha, meaning tears. Rudrakshas are believed to be very supportive in maintaining physical and mental balance. The curative properties of rudrakshas have reportedly been utilized worldwide for physical, mental and psychosomatic illnesses. Shri Mahakaleshwar is among the twelve celebrated jyotirlingas in india. The glory of Mahakaleshwar temple has been vividly described in various purans. Starting with Kalidasa, many sanskrit poets have eulogized the temple in emotive terms. Ujjain used to be the central point for the calculation of indian time, and mahakala was considered the distinctive presiding deity. The presiding deity of time, Shiva, in all his splendour, reigns eternal in Ujjain