/TEACHERS’ DAY 2026 | Bollywood’s Most Iconic Teachers Who Inspired Generations

Indian cinema has long celebrated teachers as characters who inspire, challenge and transform their students. From classrooms to sports fields, Bollywood has created unforgettable educators who have become symbols of empathy, resilience and determination. On Teachers’ Day, we revisit some of Indian cinema’s most memorable teacher portrayals — including Aamir Khan as Ram Shankar Nikumbh in Taare Zameen Par, who recognizes a dyslexic child’s creative potential, and Rani Mukerji as Naina Mathur in Hichki, whose Tourette syndrome becomes part of her inspiring journey as a teacher. We also look at Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30, who trains underprivileged students for highly competitive engineering entrance examinations, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, the demanding coach who brings together a divided women’s hockey team. From inspirational mentors to charismatic educators, these characters have shown how teachers can shape lives far beyond the classroom. Watch the full Teachers’ Day special celebrating Bollywood’s most iconic educators and the performances that continue to inspire audiences.