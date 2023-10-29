Tatas to start making Apple iPhones in India after $125-million Wistron plant dea

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Tata Group will commence production of Apple iPhone in India for both domestic and global markets, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on social networking platform X, on Friday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos