Finland's Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio has extended his support for the India European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), & hopes flexibility will be shown by the 2 sides. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal in Helsinki exclusively, he said, 'Finland has been advocating for EU India FTA for a long time..', adding, 'we have been messaging EU to have certain flexibility when we building FTAs..both parties need to meet half way'.