Published: Aug 07, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 15:29 IST
Videos Aug 07, 2025, 15:29 IST
Tariffs, tech & jobs — US at a crossroads
Donald Trump has announced a 100 percent tariff on all imported semiconductors. The new levy, unveiled on august 6, will apply to every chip entering the US, unless the manufacturer is already building or has committed to building production facilities within the country. Trump framed the move as a push to bring critical technology manufacturing back to American soil.