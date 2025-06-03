LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 11:21 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 11:21 IST
Tariffs fuel cost hikes across wedding industry

The average cost of a wedding dress in the U.S. has climbed to two thousand dollars this year, up from sixteen hundred dollars in 2018. That’s according to estimates from The Knot and WeddingWire.

