Published: Aug 03, 2025, 11:29 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 11:29 IST
Tariffs, Debt & The Dollar: What’s Trump’s Real Strategy?
Trump’s tariffs may look like trade war tactics, but there’s more beneath the surface. With $7 trillion in US Debt set to roll over by 2026, and the total debt nearing $37 trillion, analysts say tariffs are part of a deeper strategy: keeping foreign buyers interested in US Debt while controlling interest payments. Is this a trade war or a yield war?