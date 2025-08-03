Tariffs, Debt & The Dollar: What’s Trump’s Real Strategy?

Trump’s tariffs may look like trade war tactics, but there’s more beneath the surface. With $7 trillion in US Debt set to roll over by 2026, and the total debt nearing $37 trillion, analysts say tariffs are part of a deeper strategy: keeping foreign buyers interested in US Debt while controlling interest payments. Is this a trade war or a yield war?