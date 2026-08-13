/Tamil Nadu govt & opposition unite on delimitation freeze demand

Tamil Nadu’s political battle over delimitation has intensified, with the TVK-led government demanding that the number of Lok Sabha seats remain frozen at the current 543. The resolution seeks a complete freeze on delimitation and argues that representation of southern states, including Tamil Nadu, could be significantly affected if future delimitation is based on a post-1971 census. The TVK has also called for the 33% women’s reservation to be implemented within the existing parliamentary structure. The move has brought the TVK and DMK closer on the contentious issue, despite their wider political rivalry. While the DMK has previously demanded that delimitation be deferred, the TVK is pushing for an even stronger freeze. The resolution has also drawn opposition from the NDA and DMK ally DMDK, with questions being raised over why Tamil Nadu is debating delimitation when the proposed bill has not yet been introduced in Parliament.