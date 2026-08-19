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Tamil Nadu CM rolls out incentives for mlas to work in their constituencies

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 21:46 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 21:46 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has announced a new benefits package for all 234 MLAs in the state Assembly. The package includes brand-new cars for constituency travel, along with a monthly ₹75,000 allowance covering fuel, vehicle maintenance and driver expenses. Legislators will also receive ₹25,000 per month to hire a personal secretary. The announcement has sparked attention over the scale of perks being extended to elected representatives.

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