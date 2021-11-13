Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi slams United States, NATO

Nov 13, 2021, 06:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has slammed the United States and NATO. Muttaqi alleges U.S & NATO failed to bring peace and stability in the region despite a 20-year military presence & huge inflow of cash.
