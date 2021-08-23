Taliban 'mock US' with propaganda photo copying Iwo Jima flag raising

Aug 23, 2021, 03:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Taliban appear to have released a photo mocking the Americans, copying one of the most recognisable photos of World War II. This photo shows US Marines raising the flag on the island of Iwo Jima while donning US-made tactical gear.
Read in App