Taliban bolsters border presence; 1,600 mile border, marred in conflict | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Pakistan border tensions with Afghanistan have fled up and has happened yet again for the umpteenth time in a show of defiance and military might. The Taliban-led government has bolstered its presence along the Afghan-Pakistan border.

