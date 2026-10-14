/Global central banks brace for higher interest rates

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:06 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:06 IST
Global central banks could enter 2027 with higher interest rates than many investors had expected. At the start of this year, markets were looking for borrowing costs to gradually decline. But that outlook has changed, with higher energy prices, the west asia conflict and resilient economic growth keeping inflation risks alive. Economic experts believe markets are now pricing in almost a quarter-point of additional rate hikes across advanced economies.