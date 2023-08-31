Tajikistan landslide claims 21 lives

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
At least 21 are dead in Tajikistan's latest landslides. The Central Asian nation's emergency situations ministry has said that 17 of the 21 deaths occurred in the Romit Gorge which faced the brunt of the flooding.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos