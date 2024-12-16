Taiwan received the first batch of 38 M1A2T Abrams tanks from the United States. The tanks were requested in 2019 with Taiwan allocating more than $1.2 billion for them. The long-awaited M1A2T tanks is a version tailored for Taiwan’s operational requirements: Reports

Advertisment

M1A2T tanks are considered among the heaviest in the world. The tanks are equipped with a 120mm main gun, composite armor and enhanced mobility

The rest of the order is expected to be delivered in 2025 and 2026.

The acquisition of Abram tanks is part of Taiwan’s strategy to boost its defense capabilities. Watch in for more details!