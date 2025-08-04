LOGIN
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 13:44 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 13:44 IST
Taiwan pummeled by record rainfall
A deadly weather disaster is unfolding in southern Taiwan, where torrential rain and landslides have claimed the lives of four people, with three still missing and over 77 injured.

