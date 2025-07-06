LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Taiwan gets its first female giant panda, Taipei zoo celebrates 12th birthday of 'Yuanzai'
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 19:15 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 19:15 IST
Taiwan gets its first female giant panda, Taipei zoo celebrates 12th birthday of 'Yuanzai'
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 19:15 IST

Taiwan gets its first female giant panda, Taipei zoo celebrates 12th birthday of 'Yuanzai'

Taipei Zoo celebrated the 12th birthday of 'Yuanzai', Taiwan’s first female giant panda. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos