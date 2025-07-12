LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Taiwan Deploys HIMARS, Advanced Missiles in Invasion Response Drills
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 17:15 IST
Taiwan Deploys HIMARS, Advanced Missiles in Invasion Response Drills
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 17:15 IST

Taiwan Deploys HIMARS, Advanced Missiles in Invasion Response Drills

Taiwan's military rolled out one of its most advanced precision strike systems on Saturday, ahead of live-fire exercises aimed at demonstrating its resolve against a potential Chinese invasion.

Trending Topics

trending videos