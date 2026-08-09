/Taiwan Conducts NBC Decontamination Drill | Han Kuang Exercises Simulate Chemical Attack

Taiwan’s military has conducted a major nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) decontamination exercise as part of its ongoing annual Han Kuang military drills. The exercise in Hualien on Taiwan’s east coast simulated a chemical weapons attack involving personnel, tanks and armoured vehicles. Troops practised rapidly moving contaminated vehicles away from danger, identifying contaminated areas, detecting toxic substances and removing hazardous materials. Soldiers wearing full protective equipment also underwent body decontamination, while tanks and armoured vehicles were cleaned and disinfected according to designated procedures. The NBC exercise is one part of the wider Han Kuang military drills, Taiwan’s largest annual military exercises designed to test and strengthen combat readiness against a range of potential threats.