Published: Aug 04, 2025, 12:59 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 12:59 IST
Taiwan China: Taiwan Faces Fresh Threat From China | Taipei's Top Leadership Warns of Fresh Threat

Taiwan kicked off its largest military drills Wednesday with regular troops joined by a record mobilization of reservists for 10 days of training aimed at defending against a Chinese invasion.

